Prayut's party keeps focus on ‘extremely risky’ Pheu Thai pledge

In a video released on Wednesday, the UTNP describes its policies as "better than 10,000 baht".

Last Friday, Prayut said Pheu Thai’s pledge to transfer 10,000 baht into digital wallets of every Thai 16 years of age or older is "extremely risky”.

In its new video, the UTNP promotes its pledge to raise the monthly allowance for holders of state welfare cards to 1,000 baht.