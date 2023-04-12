Prachachat Party promises to look after Thais for life if elected

He was speaking after Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhammad Noor Matha led 19 constituency MP candidates in the South to meet Thai workers in Malaysia.

Wan Noor had paid a courtesy call on the Malaysian foreign minister to urge him to make the work-permit application process easier for Thais. He also called on the minister to expand the type of jobs that can be held by foreigners, so Thais working as waiting staff in restaurants do not have to keep leaving the country to renew their tourist visas.

Wan Noor also urged Malaysia to consider hiring older staff as there are many experienced cooks in Thailand looking for jobs.