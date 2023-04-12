Prachachat Party promises to look after Thais for life if elected
Prachachat Party has promised to launch state welfare schemes that will take care of Thais “from the day they were born to the day they die”.
Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong, the party’s secretary-general, made this remark on Wednesday.
Thawee explained that Prachachat Party’s policies aim to improve people’s quality of life if it wins the May 14 election.
“If we are able to set up the government, we will launch state welfare programmes to take care of people from birth to death,” he said.
He was speaking after Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhammad Noor Matha led 19 constituency MP candidates in the South to meet Thai workers in Malaysia.
Wan Noor had paid a courtesy call on the Malaysian foreign minister to urge him to make the work-permit application process easier for Thais. He also called on the minister to expand the type of jobs that can be held by foreigners, so Thais working as waiting staff in restaurants do not have to keep leaving the country to renew their tourist visas.
Wan Noor also urged Malaysia to consider hiring older staff as there are many experienced cooks in Thailand looking for jobs.
Thawee, meanwhile, said the Thai government should cover the cost of Malaysian work permits. He also commended Malaysia for providing jobs to Thai people.
Prachachat Party members also met hundreds of Thais working or studying in Malaysian states like Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, Johor Bahru, Malacca and Selangor.
Among them, the operators of a network of tom yum outlets urged the party to lend a helping hand to Thai workers. They want the Thai authorities to urge Malaysia to reduce the work-permit application fees and extend the age limit from 45 to 55. The network also called on the party to make it easier to bring the bodies of Thais who have died on Malaysian soil back home.