Democrat candidate defends her 10 billion baht ‘idea fund’

Instead, it will be financed by the Universal Service Obligation fund of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and taxes on the entertainment industry, Watanya said.

She will be able to defend how the fund will be financed to the Election Commission, she said.

Watanya is the chairwoman of the Democrat’s political innovation committee and wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.

The Election Commission recently reminded all political parties that they are obligated by law to explain how they will finance campaign promises.