Corrupt people now outsmarting the Constitution, says Chuan on Democrat campaign trail
Former House speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Wednesday that corruption in Thailand was worsening and it had reached a point where the corrupt were outsmarting the law and the Constitution.
Chuan, a former Democrat Party leader and prime minister, was speaking while leading the party’s election campaign along with candidates in Phetchaburi province.
“Earlier, many people said this charter was designed to tackle and prevent corruption. But actually, this is the era of corruption outsmarting the charter,” Chuan said.
He said Phetchaburi voters could join forces to fight corruption by electing Democrat candidates in their province.
Chuan was helping the campaigns of Alongkorn Ponlaboot (Phetchaburi’s Constituency 1), Kamphon Suphapaeng (Constituency 2) and Apichart Suphapaeng (Constituency 3) at the main fresh market in Muang district.
Chuan also accompanied the candidates to seek the blessings of Phra Khru Wathee Worawat, the abbot of Wat Mahathat Worawiharn, before starting the campaign at the market.
Speaking from the party’s sound truck, Chuan reminded Phetchaburi voters that since Alongkorn was elected as a Democrat MP for the first time in 1992, he had brought about a lot of development in the province.
Chuan said Alongkorn had pushed to make Phetcahburi the heart of the special economic zone 3, generating a lot of jobs for Phetchaburi people.
The ex-PM said a lot of development projects had been implemented in the province, including the bridge across the Bang Taboon Bay, the Klong Kone-Cha-am coastal road and the development of tourism on the Phetchaburi coast.