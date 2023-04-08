Democrats use 3D imaging to underline push for creative economy
The Democrat Party employed 3D mapping technology at an election campaign outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration headquarters on Friday.
Watanya “Madame Dear” Bunnag, chief of the party’s political innovation team in Bangkok said that instead of using an outdated backdrop, the Democrat Party is using digital images to highlight its commitment to advancing Thailand’s creative economy.
She explained that a creative economy will enhance the creativity and traditions of Thai people, as well as promote prosperity in all directions.
Watanya added that the party was also trying to keep up with societal changes. She said the stage at the event was specially built to bring politicians closer to supporters because the Democrat Party is a party of the people