Chuan advises people to vote based on politicians’ actions – not their words
People should consider political parties’ work record when choosing who to vote for in the upcoming election, former PM and House speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Thursday.
"We may not know whether a person is good or bad – and this applies to political parties as well," he said.
Chuan was speaking as he accompanied Bangkok MP candidate Siripa Intavichein on the Democrat Party campaign trail at Thai Din Daeng Market in Khlong San district.
Making his first campaign appearance since the House of Representatives was dissolved on March 20, Chuan received a warm welcome from locals, several of whom grabbed the chance to take selfies with the senior politician.
Chuan asked people to vote for “good people” to work in the House of Representatives.
He warned that all parties had good policies in theory, but only their actions would show whether they are good or bad.
He said the Democrats, Thailand’s oldest party, had lasted for 77 years in politics during which its party members had strictly adhered to honesty.
He asked people to vote for Siripa so she could work for them in the House of Representatives. He said she had been his assistant for four years.
"I am supporting Siripa’s campaign in the general election as she has knowledge and skills," he added.