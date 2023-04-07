Chuan advises people to vote based on politicians’ actions – not their words

"We may not know whether a person is good or bad – and this applies to political parties as well," he said.

Chuan was speaking as he accompanied Bangkok MP candidate Siripa Intavichein on the Democrat Party campaign trail at Thai Din Daeng Market in Khlong San district.

Making his first campaign appearance since the House of Representatives was dissolved on March 20, Chuan received a warm welcome from locals, several of whom grabbed the chance to take selfies with the senior politician.