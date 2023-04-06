Pheu Thai racing to find replacement for candidate disqualified in Nonthaburi
A constituency candidate for Pheu Thai in Nonthaburi was disqualified by the provincial office of the Election Commission because he failed to vote in a municipal by-election eight months ago.
Jamlong Kamsa was running as the Pheu Thai Party candidate in constituency seven in Nonthaburi province.
"I sincerely apologise to senior Pheu Thai party members and everyone in Nonthaburi's seventh constituency,” he wrote on Facebook after learning that he had been disqualified.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has ever supported me. I deeply apologise for letting everyone down. I apologise,” he added.
Pheu Thai will swiftly recruit a replacement for Jamlong by Friday as registration constituency candidates closes on April 7, a senior member of the party said on Thursday.
The registration period for constituency MPs began on Monday and registration for party-list MPs began the next day.