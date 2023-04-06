Enhancing links to Krabi and Phang Nga will transform Phuket: Chart Pattana Kla
Investing in land and sea infrastructure to link the island province of Phuket with neighboring Krabi and Phang Nga provinces could transform the region into a three-in-one destination and raise its profile globally, members of the Chart Pattana Kla Party said on Thursday.
Making it easier to travel between the three Andaman Sea provinces will create more sites for tourists to visit, party chairman Suwat Liptapanlop told the "Desirable & Sustainable Phuket" forum at Central Phuket.
Phuket already receives about 12 million tourists annually and they generate more than 600 billion baht in tourism revenue, but these numbers can rise if land and water infrastructure with neighboring provinces are developed, Suwat said.
Party leader Korn Chatikavanij said Suwat’s ties to the island raises the party’s prospects for winning seats on Phuket in the May 14 election.
Chart Pattana Kla is paying attention to "spectrum economy" policies – such as promoting medical tourism, creating jobs, and extending visas so that foreign tourists can stay longer – to generate 5 trillion baht in revenue for the country.
"These policies can become a reality to develop Thailand for all Thais," he said.
Chart Pattana Kla's candidate for Phuket Constituency 3, Orathai Gerdsub, said she wants to promote Phuket culture and products, as well as lifestyle tourism, in a bid to stimulate the economy.
"We want to see business entrepreneurs and hotel operators in Phuket help promote local products as soft power," she said.
Thames Kraitat, the party's candidate for Phuket Constituency 2, said local residents should be able to participate in development, such as being able to vote for their own governor.
"I believe that Phuket can be developed similar to Bangkok and Pattaya," he said.