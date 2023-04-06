Enhancing links to Krabi and Phang Nga will transform Phuket: Chart Pattana Kla

Making it easier to travel between the three Andaman Sea provinces will create more sites for tourists to visit, party chairman Suwat Liptapanlop told the "Desirable & Sustainable Phuket" forum at Central Phuket.

Phuket already receives about 12 million tourists annually and they generate more than 600 billion baht in tourism revenue, but these numbers can rise if land and water infrastructure with neighboring provinces are developed, Suwat said.