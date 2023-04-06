Opposition allies spar over coup views ahead of election

The Move Forward Party will actually do away with the consequences of past coups, so he will vote for it, said Piyabutr.

Pheu Thai and Move Forward had been opposition allies but are now competing for votes.

“Chaikasem Nitisiri, a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, today talked about ways to deal with coups. Please excuse me for shouting back, ‘I am not convinced’,” Piyabutr wrote in a Facebook post.

The law professor-turned-politician was secretary general of Move Forward’s predecessor, the Future Forward Party, before it was dissolved by court order in February 2020 for accepting illegal political donations.

Shortly after Future Forward was founded in 2018, he announced that the party would immediately “eradicate all byproducts of military coups” whenever it came to power, Piyabutr said.

“No delays. No excuses. You need to take revenge to solve the problem,” Piyabutr’s Facebook post said.