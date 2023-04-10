Watanya leads Democrat charge to win back Bangkok seats

Campaigning in Nong Chok district, Watanya said that although the party has had no MPs in the capital over the past four years, the Democrats had always stood by Bangkokians.

The capital had been a Democrat stronghold before the 2019 election.

“The Democrat Party has operated in Thailand for 77 years. We are not owned by anyone. We follow no orders from any capitalists. We only serve the people and are supported by the people,” she said.

Democrat deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon, who campaigned on Sunday alongside Watanya, said: “Unlike some parties, the Democrats have no owner who can give orders from a remote location.”

He was taking a jab at the Pheu Thai Party, which openly declared its allegiance to exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra with its election slogan: “Thaksin's DNA Thinks, Thaksin's DNA Acts”.

The Democrats also use Sunday’s campaigning to reiterate their opposition to legalising recreational marijuana. Marijuana shops and street stalls have sprung up across the capital since the herb was legalised in June last year.

Bangkok is the May 14 general election’s biggest battleground with 33 MP seats up for grabs.

City governor Chadchart Sittipunt expects Bangkok’s voter turnout on May 14 to surpass the 2.67 million Bangkokians (60.7% of the electorate) who voted in last year’s gubernatorial and council elections. Bangkok has 4.4 million eligible voters.