Bangkok suspends some migrant services in run-up to election

Chatree Wattanakhajorn, the city’s deputy permanent secretary, said on Friday that services like registration, updating records and making ID cards for workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam will be suspended until May 15.

The move is to ensure all district offices can handle the increased workload in the run-up to the election and ensure there are no hindrances, Chatree added.

All services will resume as normal from May 16.

People in Bangkok and the remaining 76 provinces will be casting their ballots for constituency and party-list MPs on Sunday, May 14 from 8am to 5pm.