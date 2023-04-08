Mercury hits dangerous levels in Bangkok, Krabi on Sunday
The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that Krabi will be the hottest place in the nation on Sunday, with its heat index hitting 54.2ᵒ Celsius.
The second hottest place in Thailand will be Bangkok’s Bang Na district, where temperatures are expected to soar to 50.2ᵒC.
The other three hottest areas in the country are Phetchabun (44.3ᵒC), Chonburi (43.2ᵒC), and Nakhon Ratchasima’s Chok Chai district (41.3ᵒC).
The heat index, also known as apparent temperature, is the temperature equivalent that people experience and is determined by combining relative humidity, air temperature and wind speed.
The Department of Health has laid out the health impacts heat will have at every level. For instance, at temperatures of 27-32ᵒC, people are advised to be “cautious” and can experience fatigue, headache or nausea.
“Extreme caution” is advised when the heat rises to 32-41ᵒC as it may lead to heat cramps and exhaustion among those who spend a lot of time outside.
Temperatures of 41-54ᵒC mean “danger” and can cause heat exhaustion or cramps, while temperatures above that enter the “extreme danger” zone, with heat stroke most likely.
The department has also provided a list of actions that can be taken to help people suffering from heat-related problems. First aid for heat stroke victims includes moving them into the shade and wiping them down with a cool, wet cloth. Those who have fainted should be turned to their side to allow breathing and taken to the hospital immediately.