Mercury hits dangerous levels in Bangkok, Krabi on Sunday

The second hottest place in Thailand will be Bangkok’s Bang Na district, where temperatures are expected to soar to 50.2ᵒC.

The other three hottest areas in the country are Phetchabun (44.3ᵒC), Chonburi (43.2ᵒC), and Nakhon Ratchasima’s Chok Chai district (41.3ᵒC).

The heat index, also known as apparent temperature, is the temperature equivalent that people experience and is determined by combining relative humidity, air temperature and wind speed.