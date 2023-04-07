A tourist’s primer: The cleanest and dirtiest rivers, and the best beaches

The deputy director-general of the department, Pornsak Phuimm, said that officials had examined the water quality of 70 rivers around the country from January to March.

Three of the 70 rivers have excellent quality of water, 35 are good quality, 21 are moderate level, while the water in nine rivers is of poor quality, he said.

Pornsak said that rivers with bad quality of water are typically found close to urban and industrial areas.

Before swimming in rivers or lakes, everyone should check if they are smelly or dark, and there should not be any factory sewer pipes nearby, he added.