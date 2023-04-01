Health association lists 7 steps for coping with extreme heat
As the temperature approaches 41 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country, the Association of Occupational and Environmental Diseases of Thailand has released a list of seven recommendations to cope with health-threatening heat.
The list follows a rise in public concern about the dangers of extreme heat following the sudden death on Friday of political figure Chonsawat Asavahame, 54, who reportedly collapsed from heat stroke on Thursday before dying early on Friday.
Extreme heat has direct and indirect effects on health, the association said, noting that the temperature of the human body is about 37 degrees Celsius and that sweat is one of its cooling methods.
Hot temperatures can cause a body to lose minerals, which can lead to heat stroke, the association said.
Hot temperatures increase the flow of blood to organs, which can impact the heart and blood vessels, it said.
Heat has a greater impact on people who take medicine that constricts blood vessels, people with cardiovascular diseases, as well as the elderly and children, the association said.
It advised people to follow seven recommendations:
1. Avoid outdoor activity when the temperature exceeds 34 degrees Celsius.
2. Wear loose clothing made from thin fabric.
3. Drink plenty of water.
4. Get a check-up from a doctor if you have cardiovascular illnesses or other ailments and your health worsens.
5. Use air conditioning while indoors and if you feel tired or get dizzy rub your joints with a cool, wet cloth.
6. Visit or keep in contact with elderly people to make sure they are well.
7. Drink more water if your urine becomes darker as this may be a sign of dehydration.