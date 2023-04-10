Over 2 million Thais register to vote early ahead of May 14 election

A total of 2,153,450 early voters registered during the period, which ran from March 25 to April 9.

The advance vote in Thailand will take place on May 7, one week before the election.

Advance voters have registered both in Thailand and abroad.

In Thailand, a total of 1,950,974 people signed up online to vote in advance while 91,407 registered in person with their local registrars.

Meanwhile, 106,004 Thai citizens living abroad registered online to vote early, while 5,065 registered in person at embassies or consular offices.

Over 540,000 Thais registered for advance voting on the last day, said the commission.

The Foreign Ministry has yet to announce the date and format of advance voting for overseas Thais. Three voting formats will be considered – polling stations, mail, and other methods – based on locations and convenience.