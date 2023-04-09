Nation Poll director joins volunteers for ‘Thailand’s largest election survey’
The director of Nation Poll accompanied surveyors to poll residents of Bangkok’s Thung Khru district on Saturday as part of “Thailand’s largest election opinion survey”.
Chettha Supyen, director of The Nation Poll and assistant rector of Navamindradhiraj University, and volunteers visited residents of the district who were selected randomly for the election survey.
The survey in Thung Khru was part of the first of two rounds that will poll 150,000 people randomly.
The first round polls 40,000 people in nine regions, including Bangkok.
The results of the first round will be announced on April 18.
Chettha said Nation Poll uses door-to-door interviews instead of telephone interviews to achieve greater accuracy.
Potential respondents are selected based on maps and volunteers are sent to interview them, Chettha said. If volunteers encounter empty residences, they interview neighbors, he added.
Residents of Thung Khru were cooperative, he said.
The first round of the survey will conclude on Tuesday. The second round will take place during the last week of this month when 110,000 people will be interviewed about the election.