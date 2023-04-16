Paetongtarn still tops ratings, but Move Forward also edging up
Though Pheu Thai and its PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra topped popularity ratings in a new poll, their overall ranking appears to be sliding.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) released the results of what it calls a “second survey on public opinion about the 2023 election” on Sunday.
The survey was conducted from April 3 to 7 among 2,000 respondents aged at least 18 across the country.
The first Nida Poll on the upcoming election was conducted on March 19, one day before Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved the House of Representatives.
In the latest results, Nida Poll compared the ratings against the percentages gleaned from the first survey.
Though Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, once again topped the list of PM favourites with 35.7% of votes, her popularity appears to have dropped by 2.5% compared to the March 19 poll.
She was followed by Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who received 20.25%, up by 4.5%. Meanwhile, United Thai Nation Party (UTNP)’s PM candidate Prayut won 13.6%, down by 2.05%.
The top 10 most popular candidates in the latest Nida Poll are:
• 35.70%: Paetongtarn
• 20.25%: Pita
• 13.60%: Prayut
• 6.10%: Undecided
• 6.05%: Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai’s second PM candidate
• 4.15%: Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader
• 3.45%: Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader
• 2.55%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader
• 2.20%: Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat Party leader
• 1.95%: Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader
The poll also found that though Pheu Thai was still the most favoured in constituency elections, bagging 47.20%, its popularity had fallen by 2.55% when compared to the March 19 poll.
Meanwhile, though Move Forward came in second with 21.20%, it was 3.8% higher than the previous poll. UTNP garnered 10.80%, down by 0.95%.
The top five most popular parties in constituency elections are:
• 47.20%: Pheu Thai
• 21.20%: Move Forward
• 10.80%: United Thai Nation
• 4.75%: Democrat
• 3.75%: Bhumjaithai
When asked to choose a favourite party for party-list elections, 47% said they would vote for Pheu Thai, down by 2.85%, followed by 21.85% for Move Forward (up by 4.7%) and 11.40% for UTNP (down by 0.75%).
The top five most popular parties for party-list MPs are:
• 47%: Pheu Thai
• 21.85%: Move Forward
• 11.40%: United Thai Nation
• 4.50%: Democrat
• 3%: Bhumjaithai