Paetongtarn still tops ratings, but Move Forward also edging up

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) released the results of what it calls a “second survey on public opinion about the 2023 election” on Sunday.

The survey was conducted from April 3 to 7 among 2,000 respondents aged at least 18 across the country.

The first Nida Poll on the upcoming election was conducted on March 19, one day before Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved the House of Representatives.