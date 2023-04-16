Former election commissioner sees red over ‘inaccurate’ sample ballot
A former election commissioner on Sunday slammed the commission for posting an “inaccurate” sample of a party-list election ballot on its Facebook page.
“Have no senior officials checked your work at all?” former commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn asked. “You should have rechecked it before making an announcement,” he wrote in a Facebook post after the questionable ballot samples had been removed by the commission.
It posted sample constituency and party-list election ballots on its Facebook page for a few hours before removing them. Somchai, however, had taken a screen grab of the post.
It showed a purple constituency ballot and a green party-list ballot, saying they could be distinguished by their colours.
Somchai, however, pointed out that the party-list ballot appeared to be the same as the constituency ballot except for its colour.
A correct party-list ballot should have had carried the names and logos of all political parties contesting the election, not just a number like the constituency ballot, he said.