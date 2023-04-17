Pheu Thai bullish about winning MP seats in the South

Party deputy secretary-general Chumsai Sriyapai said on Monday he was confident Pheu Thai will win several MP seats in the 14 southern provinces after touring the region since April 8 to train party candidates.

The South is traditionally a stronghold of the Democrat Party. However, the 2019 election saw the Democrats lose many of its southern House seats to the Palang Pracharath Party.

Pheu Thai is seeking a landslide win at the May 14 election, to form a single-party government and switch off the power of the junta-appointed Senate.