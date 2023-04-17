Pheu Thai bullish about winning MP seats in the South
The Pheu Thai Party is bullish about winning several House seats in the South after gauging support while campaigning in the region ahead of the election.
Party deputy secretary-general Chumsai Sriyapai said on Monday he was confident Pheu Thai will win several MP seats in the 14 southern provinces after touring the region since April 8 to train party candidates.
The South is traditionally a stronghold of the Democrat Party. However, the 2019 election saw the Democrats lose many of its southern House seats to the Palang Pracharath Party.
Pheu Thai is seeking a landslide win at the May 14 election, to form a single-party government and switch off the power of the junta-appointed Senate.
Chumsai said many of the residents he has met in the South pledged support for Pheu Thai.
Southern voters told him they liked the party’s policies and wanted to give it the chance to return to power and implement them. Southerners also recalled that Pheu Thai had implemented practical and useful policies while in government, he added.
Chumsai said southern voters liked the party’s pledge of 10,000-baht digital handouts, the 600-baht daily minimum wage, and the guaranteed monthly salary of at least 25,000 baht for new university graduates.
Other Pheu Thai policies popular with southern residents were its vows to shore up commodity prices, suppress drug trafficking, and allocate plots for landless farmers.
Chumsai said training for 60 Pheu Thai candidates in 14 southern provinces would end soon as campaigning for the May 14 election intensifies.