Care of strays among Democrat Party's six pet policies
The Democrat Party on Monday announced six policies focused on pets, to ensure society valued all life, while also addressing the issue of stray animals.
Today, more and more Thai families are opting to keep pets, the Democrat Party said, adding it recognises the importance of promoting animal husbandry to enhance family well-being by encouraging modern families to have pets as companions.
The aim is to foster positive relationships between people and animals, the party said.
“This would particularly aid in teaching children and young people to be kind and benevolent and in encouraging society to value every life,” said Democrat Party deputy leader, Ongart Klampaiboon.
“All animals must have proper care, protection, and hygiene, as well as be able to coexist happily with people in a society free from cruelty and abandonment,” he said.
The party unveiled six pet policies:
1. Improve the law and relevant regulations to organise pet trading, with emphasis on the development of supplier standards such as farm distribution, running general stores, quality control, and operation of pet farms.
2. Facilitate pet registration and issue free licences to pet owners.
3. Organise pet registration rights.
4. Encourage animal feed production and quality control that is fair to both producers and consumers.
5. Encourage the establishment of an animal hospital to provide full care to animals and effectively manage medical costs.
6. Encourage local administrative organisations to establish animal shelters as stray animal-care facilities in all provinces and support people ready to adopt strays.
“The Democrat Party believes that the pet policy will help bring orderliness among pet lovers and related people,” said Ongart.
“It would also foster the mental well-being of family members, which would contribute to the future happiness of Thai society,” he said.