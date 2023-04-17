Care of strays among Democrat Party's six pet policies

Today, more and more Thai families are opting to keep pets, the Democrat Party said, adding it recognises the importance of promoting animal husbandry to enhance family well-being by encouraging modern families to have pets as companions.

The aim is to foster positive relationships between people and animals, the party said.

“This would particularly aid in teaching children and young people to be kind and benevolent and in encouraging society to value every life,” said Democrat Party deputy leader, Ongart Klampaiboon.

“All animals must have proper care, protection, and hygiene, as well as be able to coexist happily with people in a society free from cruelty and abandonment,” he said.