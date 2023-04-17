Anutin expects Bhumjaithai to outdo its 2019 performance in upcoming election

Anutin, the public health minister in the outgoing government, told reporters that he did not believe results of opinion surveys by other pollsters but trusted his own analysis and surveys.

Anutin was speaking a day after the Nida Poll of the National Institute of Development Administration announced the results of its second election 2023 survey, held from April 3 to 7.

The results showed that Anutin was favoured by only 2.55% of 2,000 respondents nationwide as the next prime minister. Only 3.75% of the respondents said they would vote for Bhumjaithai’s constituency candidates and 3% said they would vote for Bhumjaithai in the party-list election.