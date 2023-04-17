The Nation lines up exclusive reports, insightful events on Thailand’s general election

• April 20

- International Trade and Investment: The Future of Thailand

• April 21

- Geopolitics and Geoeconomics Risks and Opportunities: Geopolitical and Economic Situation Monitoring

• April 27

- Rethinking the Soft Power of the Thailand Brand

• April 28

- Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth of the Digital Economy

Seminar: Where will Thailand be on the world stage with the new government?

Foreign policy is one of the main themes that diplomatic circles and businesses are interested in learning about when the general election campaign season is in full swing. The tone of the election campaign and the direction of the nation's future policies will be determined by how the candidates and their parties respond to foreign policy challenges. The debate will be live, held in conjunction with the Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University.

• April 26, in Thai

• Meet 10 political parties

• Organised by The Nation World News and the Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University

• Held at Thammasat University in the faculty's Room S.103

On Stage: PM candidates debate in English

Voters now typically need to hear both sides of an issue before making a choice. In Thailand, all prime minister candidate debates are held in Thai. The Nation and the NIDA will host an English-language debate in late April to give the candidates a platform and the opportunity to interact directly with the overseas population, diplomats, and the international community and give them a chance to voice their opinions directly to the contenders.

Do not miss our insightful documentaries on the six major PM candidates.

The only English-language stage for the leading parties to reveal their direction.

• April 29

• Organised by The Nation and the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA)

• Provide the candidates with a stage to speak to foreign citizens, diplomats, and other members of the international community

• 2-4pm, open to the public, held at the NIDA

Documentary: A Day with the PM Candidates

The first of its kind high-quality and groundbreaking documentary series featuring the lives of Thailand’s PM candidates. Each episode runs for 25 minutes.

• Follow each PM candidate's real-life activities in a typical day

• Experience candid moments

• An intimate portrait of the candidate in the background: work-life-leisure

• Viewed via The Nation and The Nation World News website and social media channels

