Most of Prayut’s supporters in South, aged over 60, having primary education: Nation Poll
The first opinion survey by Nation Poll found that most of the respondents who supported Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha were from 11 upper southern provinces and belong to the 61-75 age group.
Nation Poll announced the survey results on Tuesday, which showed Prayut as the fourth most popular PM candidate overall (8.13%) behind Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra (33.81%), undecided (22.58%), and Move Forward’s Pita Liimjaroenrat (16.87%).
The survey was carried out among 39,687 respondents in eight regional zones and in Bangkok’s 33 constituencies from April 7 to 12. The eight regional zones were upper North, lower North, Central and West, East, upper Northeast, lower Northeast, 11 upper southern provinces and three southern border provinces.
Nation Poll found that most of Prayut’s supporters came from the 11 upper southern provinces (35.09%) while 17.52% of his supporters are in the Central and West.
The rest of his supporters were distributed in the lower Northeast (14.02%), East (8.29%), lower North (7.69%), Bangkok (5.21%), upper Northeast (5.01%), upper North (3.85%), and three southern border provinces (3.31%).
According to Nation Poll, Prayut’s supporters among the 39,687 respondents could be segregated under:
Sex: 60.02% of Prayut’s supporters are women, 39.97% men and 0.01% LGBT.
Age: The majority of Prayut’s supporters are in the 61-75 age group (37.97%), followed by 46-65 years (32.22%), 76 and older (11.31%), 36-45 (8.92%), 26-35 (6.71%) and 18-25 (2.98%).
Education: More than half of the respondents who preferred Prayut as PM had primary/lower education (53.17%), followed by Grade 7-9 (13.12%), Grade 10-12 (11.63%), bachelor’s degree (10.31%), vocational school (5.90%), diploma (5.21%), and above bachelor’s degree (0.65%).
Careers: Self-employed, freelance, and business owners were Prayut’s biggest supporters among respondents at 39.08%), followed by housewives, unemployed, and retired (34.33%), state officials (6.32%), employees of private firms (2.03%) and students (0.62%).