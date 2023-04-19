Most of Prayut’s supporters in South, aged over 60, having primary education: Nation Poll

According to Nation Poll, Prayut’s supporters among the 39,687 respondents could be segregated under:

Sex: 60.02% of Prayut’s supporters are women, 39.97% men and 0.01% LGBT.

Age: The majority of Prayut’s supporters are in the 61-75 age group (37.97%), followed by 46-65 years (32.22%), 76 and older (11.31%), 36-45 (8.92%), 26-35 (6.71%) and 18-25 (2.98%).

Education: More than half of the respondents who preferred Prayut as PM had primary/lower education (53.17%), followed by Grade 7-9 (13.12%), Grade 10-12 (11.63%), bachelor’s degree (10.31%), vocational school (5.90%), diploma (5.21%), and above bachelor’s degree (0.65%).

Careers: Self-employed, freelance, and business owners were Prayut’s biggest supporters among respondents at 39.08%), followed by housewives, unemployed, and retired (34.33%), state officials (6.32%), employees of private firms (2.03%) and students (0.62%).