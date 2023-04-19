Parties’ economic leaders: Who are they and what do they offer?
Eight political parties have unveiled their economy experts in a bid to woo voters seeking relief from financial hardship.
Economic policies are seen as crucial in determining the result of the general election on May 14.
The spotlight is now on the economic gurus who are creating the policies for each party. Several are recognised as experts with government experience in dealing with economic issues.
Economic leaders of eight main parties:
Pheu Thai Party: Prommin Lertsuridej
Prommin, 78, is chairman of Pheu Thai’s economic panel. He was energy minister and secretary-general to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP): Uttama Savanayana
Uttama, 52, is chairman of PPRP’s policy committee. He was adviser to former finance minister Somkid Jatusripitak in Thaksin's government. He also served as finance minister, and minister of industry and digital economy and society in Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.
Democrat Party: Jurin Laksanawisit
Party leader Jurin, 67, is currently caretaker commerce minister and deputy PM. He is the party's No 1 PM candidate and will lead the economic team if elected to power. Jurin also took the health and education portfolios in Abhisit Vejjajiva’s Cabinet and served as PM's Office minister in Chuan Leekpai’s government.
United Thai Nation Party (UTNP): ML Chayotid Kridakon
Chayotid, 56, is leader of UTN’s economic team and an MP candidate. He was a PM’s adviser, trade representative and foreign-investment team leader in Prayut's government. Before entering politics, he was director of JPMorgan Securities and independent director at PTT.
Chart Pattana Kla Party: Korn Chatikavanij
Korn, 59, is Chart Pattana Kla’s leader and PM candidate. He also heads the party's economic team. He was finance minister in Abhisit Vejjajiva's government. He also has business experience as a fund manager at London-based investment bank SG Warburg, the CEO of JF Thanakom Securities, and president Thai Fintech Association president.
The Banker, Financial Times’s intelligence unit, named Korn Finance Minister of the Year for managing recovery after the 2007-8 financial crisis.
Move Forward Party: Sirikanya Tansakun
Sirikanya, 41, is deputy leader of the Move Forward and head of its economic team. She chaired the House of Representatives' economic development committee in Prayut's government. She has also worked with the Thailand Development Research Institute and Thailand Future Foundation.
Thai Sang Thai Party: Suphan Mongkolsuthee
Suphan, 64, is chairman of Thai Sang Thai’s economic committee and the party's PM candidate. He has chaired the board of directors of the Federation of Thai Industries and Synnex (Thailand), and been a director of Plus Tech Innovation Plc.
Chart Thai Pattana Party: Chatchai Payuhanaveechai
Chatchai, 63, is Chart Thai Pattana’s economic team leader. He is a former director of the Government Savings Bank, chairman of the executive committee of Origin Property Pcl, adviser to the CEO of Dhipaya Insurance Pcl, and deputy managing director of Kasikorn Bank.