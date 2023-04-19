Parties’ economic leaders: Who are they and what do they offer?

Pheu Thai Party: Prommin Lertsuridej

Prommin, 78, is chairman of Pheu Thai’s economic panel. He was energy minister and secretary-general to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP): Uttama Savanayana

Uttama, 52, is chairman of PPRP’s policy committee. He was adviser to former finance minister Somkid Jatusripitak in Thaksin's government. He also served as finance minister, and minister of industry and digital economy and society in Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.

Democrat Party: Jurin Laksanawisit

Party leader Jurin, 67, is currently caretaker commerce minister and deputy PM. He is the party's No 1 PM candidate and will lead the economic team if elected to power. Jurin also took the health and education portfolios in Abhisit Vejjajiva’s Cabinet and served as PM's Office minister in Chuan Leekpai’s government.

United Thai Nation Party (UTNP): ML Chayotid Kridakon

Chayotid, 56, is leader of UTN’s economic team and an MP candidate. He was a PM’s adviser, trade representative and foreign-investment team leader in Prayut's government. Before entering politics, he was director of JPMorgan Securities and independent director at PTT.