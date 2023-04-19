No question of Democrat Party engaging in coalition talks before election: Jurin
Democrat Party leader and prime minister candidate Jurin Laksanawisit made it clear on Wednesday that his party would not cut a deal with any party on forming a coalition government ahead of the May 14 general election.
Speaking to reporters while campaigning in Ratchaburi province, Jurin said his party respected the parliamentary system. It would respect the votes by the majority of the people and therefore it would not cut a deal on the next coalition before knowing the election results.
“The Democrat Party does not support any attempt to form a coalition before the people cast their votes,” Jurin said.
“Under the parliamentary system, a party that can muster support from the majority of MPs will be the leader in forming a coalition government.”
He said other parties might try to form a coalition ahead of the election but the Democrats would not get involved in such an attempt and would not engage in any negotiations for such a deal.
“We must respect the people and honour their voices. We don’t support attempts to form a coalition now because the people have not voted yet,”Jurin said.
He also made it clear that the Democrats would not support amendments to Article 112 of the Criminal Code, which is called lese majeste law, as promised by parties of the liberal camp.
He said Article 112 was needed to protect the monarch, who is the head of the Kingdom of Thailand.
“The Democrat Party is clear in its stand to retain Article 112 as a law for protecting the head of state,” Jurin said.