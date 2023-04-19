No question of Democrat Party engaging in coalition talks before election: Jurin

Speaking to reporters while campaigning in Ratchaburi province, Jurin said his party respected the parliamentary system. It would respect the votes by the majority of the people and therefore it would not cut a deal on the next coalition before knowing the election results.

“The Democrat Party does not support any attempt to form a coalition before the people cast their votes,” Jurin said.

“Under the parliamentary system, a party that can muster support from the majority of MPs will be the leader in forming a coalition government.”