5 parties explain how they will lower electricity bills if elected
Five political parties shared their ideas on tackling the surging price of electricity at a debate in Nakhon Sawan this weekend.
The debate titled “Road to the Future” was hosted by the Nation Group at Sawan Park on Saturday.
Present at the event were representatives of Chart Pattana Kla, Palang Pracharath, Move Forward, Thai Sang Thai and United Thai Nation parties.
Attawit Suwanpakdee, Chart Pattana Kla Party’s deputy leader, said the party was targeting the rising cost of living, including an increase in the price of fuel and electricity.
He said the structure of Thailand’s electricity tariff has to be improved, especially when it comes to high electricity reserves. He said high reserves have an adverse impact on fuel tariffs.
“Who signed the contract to purchase 5,000 megawatts of electricity during ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government?” he asked.
He also claimed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had signed a contract to purchase electricity from two large companies before dissolving the House of Representatives on March 20.
Attawit said the best way to help would be to let people produce their own electricity by installing a solar rooftop.
Palang Pracharath, meanwhile, said it would reduce the price of electricity by 2.50 baht per unit for households and 2.70 baht per unit for businesses.
The party’s leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, who is also caretaker digital economy and society minister, said Palang Pracharath will reduce the price of fuel if it wins in the May 14 election.
“All PPRP policies are immediate with an aim to help people,” he said.
Move Forward’s MP candidate Padipat Suntiphada promised to tackle grey businesses and monopolies that are pushing up the price of electricity.
“We are here to reform [Thailand] from the root,” he said.
Thai Sang Thai Party’s PM candidate Sita Divari said Thailand’s electricity tariff structure was distorted.
He explained that most of Thailand’s electricity is produced from imported natural gas. He said imported natural gas is five times more expensive than the locally tapped production in the Gulf of Thailand.
“People should vote for democratic parties, so the price of electricity can be brought down,’ he said.
United Thai Nation Party, which is fielding Prayut, said it will allow people to install solar cells.
“People can sell excess electricity to the government,” said party coordinator Himalaya Piwpan.