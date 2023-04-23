5 parties explain how they will lower electricity bills if elected

Attawit Suwanpakdee, Chart Pattana Kla Party’s deputy leader, said the party was targeting the rising cost of living, including an increase in the price of fuel and electricity.

He said the structure of Thailand’s electricity tariff has to be improved, especially when it comes to high electricity reserves. He said high reserves have an adverse impact on fuel tariffs.

“Who signed the contract to purchase 5,000 megawatts of electricity during ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government?” he asked.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had signed a contract to purchase electricity from two large companies before dissolving the House of Representatives on March 20.

Attawit said the best way to help would be to let people produce their own electricity by installing a solar rooftop.

Palang Pracharath, meanwhile, said it would reduce the price of electricity by 2.50 baht per unit for households and 2.70 baht per unit for businesses.

The party’s leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, who is also caretaker digital economy and society minister, said Palang Pracharath will reduce the price of fuel if it wins in the May 14 election.

“All PPRP policies are immediate with an aim to help people,” he said.