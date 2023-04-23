Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn tops list of PM favourites in Si Sa Ket
Pheu Thai’s PM candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin were ranked first and third respectively by voters in Si Sa Ket province, a recent opinion poll shows.
A survey was conducted in the province by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) from April 7 to 19 and the results were announced on Sunday. In the survey, some 600 residents were asked via telephone interviews to choose their favourite PM candidate.
The poll found that Paetongtarn was backed by 47.67% of respondents, followed by Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat (16.5%) and Srettha Thavisin (10.50%). Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who usually comes in third in other provinces, was edged to fourth place in Si Sa Ket with just 7.33% support.
The top 10 most popular PM candidates in the Si Sa Ket poll are:
• 47.67%: Paetongtarn
• 16.50%: Pita
• 10.50%: Srettha
• 7.33%: Prayut
• 5.17%: Still undecided
• 3.17% Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai leader
• 3%: Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader
• 2.33%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader
• 1.50% Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai leader
• 1%: Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat Party leader
The five most popular parties in constituency elections are:
• 67.17%: Pheu Thai
• 15.83%: Move Forward
• 5.5%: United Thai Nation
• 4.5%: Bhumjaithai
• 2%: Thai Sang Thai
The top five most popular parties for party-list election are:
• 64.67%: Pheu Thai
• 16.35%: Move Forward
• 6.17%: United Thai Nation
• 3.83%: Bhumjaithai
• 2.50%: Seree Ruam Thai.