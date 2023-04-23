Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn tops list of PM favourites in Si Sa Ket

A survey was conducted in the province by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) from April 7 to 19 and the results were announced on Sunday. In the survey, some 600 residents were asked via telephone interviews to choose their favourite PM candidate.

The poll found that Paetongtarn was backed by 47.67% of respondents, followed by Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat (16.5%) and Srettha Thavisin (10.50%). Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who usually comes in third in other provinces, was edged to fourth place in Si Sa Ket with just 7.33% support.