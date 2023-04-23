PPRP exec slams Pheu Thai, says it will never be welcome as coalition partner

The 2014 coup which ousted a Pheu Thai-led government was led by Prayut, with support from Prawit.

Sakonthee said Srettha had the right to free speech, but PPRP also has its stance when it comes to a coalition government.

“Our stand is that we want to move past political conflicts and give all other sides a chance,” he said.

“But this doesn’t mean we will form a coalition with just anybody. We stick by our beliefs when it comes to the nation, religion and monarchy. If a party doesn’t share the same beliefs, we can’t work with it. We can’t work with a party whose policies are detrimental to the economy either.”