PPRP exec slams Pheu Thai, says it will never be welcome as coalition partner
A Palang Pracharath Party executive declared on Sunday that PPRP will never form a coalition with a party that “hates” the country and has policies that can hurt the economy.
Sakonthee Phatthiyakul, who heads the team of PPRP candidates for Bangkok, was apparently targeting Pheu Thai Party.
He spoke to reporters while helping two PPRP candidates with their election campaign on Sunday. His comment was in response to Pheu Thai PM candidate Srettha Thavisin’s comment two days ago, when he said Pheu Thai will never form a coalition with two parties linked to the 2014 coup makers.
Srettha was referring to PPRP, which is led by General Prawit Wongsuwon who is also its PM candidate, and United Thai Nation Party, which is fielding Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The 2014 coup which ousted a Pheu Thai-led government was led by Prayut, with support from Prawit.
Sakonthee said Srettha had the right to free speech, but PPRP also has its stance when it comes to a coalition government.
“Our stand is that we want to move past political conflicts and give all other sides a chance,” he said.
“But this doesn’t mean we will form a coalition with just anybody. We stick by our beliefs when it comes to the nation, religion and monarchy. If a party doesn’t share the same beliefs, we can’t work with it. We can’t work with a party whose policies are detrimental to the economy either.”
Pheu Thai’s plan to give 10,000 baht in digital currency to all Thais who are at least 16 years old has sparked a lot of controversy, with many people claiming it will hurt the economy.
Sakonthee was helping Ekkachai Pongchit, PPRP candidate for Constituency 29 (Bang Khae and Nong Khaem) campaign for votes at the Sirikasem morning market in the Settakij housing estate.
In the speech, Sakonthee promised that his party would work to improve Bangkok’s traffic woes if it wins power in the May 14 election.
Later he visited the Wat Nong Khaem morning market to oversee Manop Marungruang’s campaign. Manop is running in the adjacent Constituency 28, which covers Chom Thong, Bang Bon and parts of Nong Khaem district.