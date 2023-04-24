Paetongtarn vows to ‘switch off’ coup-makers in last speech before maternity leave

Prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn took the stage at Ozone One market in Don Muang district to introduce Pheu Thai’s candidate for Don Muang, Suthanapoj Kijthanapitak.

Paetongtarn, who has topped most polls of the public’s preferred choice of next PM, said Pheu Thai will continue the policies that her father, former prime minister Thaksin, had initiated under Thai Rak Thai Party.

“Thai Rak Thai and Pheu Thai have always focused on solving the cost-of-living problem and improving people’s quality of life,” she said.

“For the past 22 years, we have achieved these goals and gained people’s trust and support. I am confident that Pheu Thai will win again in the upcoming election and form the new government. We will then make every promise a reality to pull all Thais out of poverty and hardship.”

Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai also aimed to “switch off” the three Ps to prevent a future military coup and preserve the civilian government elected by the public.

The “three Ps” refers the key figures behind the 2014 coup that ousted the Pheu Thai-led government, namely Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon, and Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda.