Paetongtarn vows to ‘switch off’ coup-makers in last speech before maternity leave
Paetongtarn Shinawatra made her final campaign speech in Bangkok on Sunday before taking maternity leave to have her baby this week.
Prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn took the stage at Ozone One market in Don Muang district to introduce Pheu Thai’s candidate for Don Muang, Suthanapoj Kijthanapitak.
Paetongtarn, who has topped most polls of the public’s preferred choice of next PM, said Pheu Thai will continue the policies that her father, former prime minister Thaksin, had initiated under Thai Rak Thai Party.
“Thai Rak Thai and Pheu Thai have always focused on solving the cost-of-living problem and improving people’s quality of life,” she said.
“For the past 22 years, we have achieved these goals and gained people’s trust and support. I am confident that Pheu Thai will win again in the upcoming election and form the new government. We will then make every promise a reality to pull all Thais out of poverty and hardship.”
Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai also aimed to “switch off” the three Ps to prevent a future military coup and preserve the civilian government elected by the public.
The “three Ps” refers the key figures behind the 2014 coup that ousted the Pheu Thai-led government, namely Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon, and Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda.
Capping Pheu Thai’s campaign on Sunday was a speech by the party’s second PM candidate Srettha Thavisin. He insisted that the party’s pledge of a 600-baht daily minimum wage would become a reality within four years if it comes to power. He attacked the current government for promising a 420-baht minimum wage eight years ago but failing to achieve it.
Srettha also highlighted Pheu Thai’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, as a key policy to help boost local economies and employment for young people.
The party has promised to transfer 10,000 baht into digital wallets for every Thai over 16 if it leads the next government. The money would have to be spent at businesses within four kilometres of the recipient’s registered address.