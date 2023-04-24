Pheu Thai fumes over swapping of candidates’ photos in EC list to voters in UK

Pheu Thai deputy spokesman Chanin Rungtanakiat said although the candidate list was later corrected, the damage has already been done to Pheu Thai. The party has demanded that the EC take responsibility.

The photo mix-up on the list was spotted by a VoiceTV reporter, Chayakorn Kamchoke, on Friday.

He pointed out that the candidate list released by the Thai embassy in London had swapped the photo of Pheu Thai candidate in Bangkok’s Constituency 11, Ekkaparp Hongsakul, with the photo of Anakot Thai Party candidate Thewin Phimphan in the same constituency.