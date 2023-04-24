Pheu Thai fumes over swapping of candidates’ photos in EC list to voters in UK
The Pheu Thai Party on Monday demanded an apology and explanation from the Election Commission (EC) over the swapping of the photo of one of its candidates with another party’s candidate in the list sent to Thai expats in London.
Pheu Thai deputy spokesman Chanin Rungtanakiat said although the candidate list was later corrected, the damage has already been done to Pheu Thai. The party has demanded that the EC take responsibility.
The photo mix-up on the list was spotted by a VoiceTV reporter, Chayakorn Kamchoke, on Friday.
He pointed out that the candidate list released by the Thai embassy in London had swapped the photo of Pheu Thai candidate in Bangkok’s Constituency 11, Ekkaparp Hongsakul, with the photo of Anakot Thai Party candidate Thewin Phimphan in the same constituency.
The list of candidates was sent from the embassy to Thai expats in England, who have registered to cast their votes outside the kingdom.
On Sunday, the embassy sent a corrected list to Thai expats and informed them that the mistake had been corrected.
Chanin alleged that the swapping of photos has already caused confusion and might prompt voters to cast their votes incorrectly.
He said Pheu Thai's legal team was drafting a letter to submit to the EC, seeking an explanation for the mistake and demand that the EC announce how it would take responsibility for the blunder.