Facing election rout, ruling party pledges eye-popping cash transfer to farmers

The transfer, however, will be a one-off, said Charnkrit Dejvitak, spokesperson for the party’s election strategy committee.

It will cost at least 240 billion baht.

The announcement followed a meeting of the election strategy committee – which is chaired by party leader and deputy prime minister General Prawit Wongsuwan – earlier on Wednesday.

The money will be used by farmers to invest in their farms and improve their living conditions, Charnkrit said.