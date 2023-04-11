Pheu Thai says no chance it will share power with PPRP after election

“It’s good because Pheu Thai has announced clearly from the beginning that we aim for a landslide victory so that we can form a single-party government,” said Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai.

Phumtham was speaking a day after PPRP deputy chief Paiboon Nititawan dismissed any chance of joining a coalition with Pheu Thai and Move Forward after the May 14 election.

Rumours have been circulating that PPRP has done a deal with Pheu Thai to share power after the election and allow fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to return home without having to serve his prison sentences.