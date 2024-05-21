Thalu Wang activists gather at Govt House in wake of Netiporn’s death

No more than 20 activists were at Government House’s Chamai Maru Chet bridge entrance, where ministers had just finished their weekly Cabinet meeting.

Netiporn's personal lawyer, Kritsadang Nutcharat, claimed on Saturday that the Department of Corrections Hospital treated Netiporn irresponsibly by placing an endotracheal tube in her oesophagus rather than her windpipe.

As a result, Netiporn did not receive appropriate medical care which led to her death, he said.

Two activists, known by their nicknames "Gab" and "Beauty”, carried posters featuring messages reading “reform the judicial system” and a photo of Netiporn, who died on May 14 after 110 days in prison.

Netiporn stopped eating in January in protest of her prosecution under Article 112 of the Penal Code. She was denied bail for her two lese majeste charges after conducting a poll asking people their opinion of the royal motorcade in March last year.

