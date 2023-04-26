Prayut refuses to take responsibility for high electricity bills

Prayut, who is also PM candidate for the United Thai Nation Party, said it was very unfair that some coalition partners are blaming him alone for the expensive electricity bills.

After all, he said, the partners too have ministers in the Cabinet and that all Cabinet resolutions were voted upon. He also said that he is only directly responsible for the Defence Ministry and can only give advice to other members of the Cabinet.

Though Prayut did not name any names, he was clearly referring to some coalition partners who have asked why the PM has stayed aloof instead of making decisions to reduce the electricity tariff.