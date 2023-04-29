Pheu Thai juggernaut maintains massive lead as election nears: Poll

Pheu Thai had the support of 41.37% of the 162,454 respondents surveyed from April 10 to 20, according to the results of the poll released on Saturday.

Fellow opposition party Move Forward followed with the support of 19.32% of respondents.

All other political parties failed to attain double-digit support.

The election will be held on May 14.

The Bhumjaithai Party, a member of the governing coalition, was third, with the support of 9.55% of respondents.

The United Thai Nation Party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha fared even worse, with only 8.48% of respondents selecting it as their preferred party.

Support for the ruling Palang Pracharath Party was 7.49.

The Democrat Party ranked sixth, with 7.30% of respondents expressing support for Thailand's oldest political party.

Only 2.41% of respondents favoured the Thai Sang Thai Party, while the opposition Seri Ruam Thai )Thai Liberal Party) fared worse with 1.74% of respondents expressing support for the party.