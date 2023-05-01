Voters expect tax hikes by next government to fund populist promises: survey

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) in cooperation with the Clean Politics Network from April 20 to 24. The Nida Poll said it had conducted phone interviews of 1,310 sample respondents, who are at least 18 years old, from around the country.

When asked how the political parties would finance their cash handouts or state welfare promises:

- 49.62% of the respondents said the next government would raise the personal income tax and corporate tax rates.

- 27.86% said the money would come from slashing budgets of various ministries.

-25.73% said the promises would be financed with foreign loans.

- 21.15% believed the government would use its treasury reserves and foreign exchange reserves to finance the handouts.

- 18.55% said the next government would crack down on corruption and save money to implement the promises.

- 14.27% said the government would borrow from local banks.

- 3.82% declined to comment.