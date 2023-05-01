Thaksin drops hints of hoping to return home to look after new grandchild

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra gave birth to a bouncing boy on Monday morning.

In a tweet at 8.14am via @ThaksinLive, the former PM said he was very happy to welcome his seventh grandchild, adding that all his grandchildren had been born while he has been in exile.

The newborn has been named Prutthasin “Thasin” Sooksawas.

“As I will turn 74 this July, I want to ask for permission to return to look after my grandchild. See you soon,” Thaksin’s tweet read.