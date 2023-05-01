Thaksin drops hints of hoping to return home to look after new grandchild
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra announced on social media that he wants to return home to see his new grandchild.
Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra gave birth to a bouncing boy on Monday morning.
In a tweet at 8.14am via @ThaksinLive, the former PM said he was very happy to welcome his seventh grandchild, adding that all his grandchildren had been born while he has been in exile.
The newborn has been named Prutthasin “Thasin” Sooksawas.
“As I will turn 74 this July, I want to ask for permission to return to look after my grandchild. See you soon,” Thaksin’s tweet read.
The former premier has dropped several hints about him wanting to return to Thailand. For instance, he told Kyodo News on March 24 that he would be willing to face legal action if he could spend the rest of his life with his family.
Thaksin has been living in exile since 2008, spending most of his time in Dubai, after his government was ousted by a military coup led by General Sonthi Boonyaratglin on September 19, 2006. He also faces several charges and jail sentences over charges of abuse of power.
Thaksin’s sister, former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, also posted a congratulatory message on Facebook, saying: “Very delighted! Congratulations to Pond [Paetongtarn's husband] and Ung Ing, who has to go through the election campaign despite having been pregnant.
“I wish my grandchild to be as mentally and physically powerful as his mother. His grandfather [Thaksin] might be eager to meet his grandson now. I am looking forward to the day when I can see you, my grandchild.”
Yingluck has also been living in self-imposed exile after her government was overthrown in a military coup led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha. She too faces charges in Thailand for dereliction of duty over her government’s rice-pledging scheme.
Paetongtarn said in an Instagram post on Monday morning that she will return to the campaign trail as soon as she feels better.