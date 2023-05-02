EC lays down penalties and accepted reasons for not casting ballots in general election
Voters who do not cast their ballot in the upcoming general election will lose five political rights for two years, according to the Election Commission (EC).
Thai people have a duty to vote in the general election which is being held on May 14 from 8am to 5pm.
Anyone failing to cast a ballot will lose these political rights for two years effective from the election date:
1. Right to file a petition against election of an MP
2. Right to register as MP, local councillor, local administrator or senator candidate
3. Right to register as village headman candidate
4. Prohibition from holding position as government official and parliamentary official
5. Prohibition from holding position as deputy local administrator, secretary to local administrator, assistant secretary to local administrator, chief advisor to local administrator, advisor to local administrator or member of local administrative advisory board
Meanwhile, EC also listed voters with an acceptable reason for being unable to cast a ballot as falling into the following categories.
1. People who have to work in remote areas
2. Patients who are unable to cast a ballot
3. Disabled people or the elderly who are unable to cast a ballot
4. Those travelling outside the Kingdom
5. Residents who live more than 100 kilometres from the nearest polling station
6. People facing force majeure, such as flooding or storm
Anyone unable to cast a ballot should submit a letter to the district registrar or local registrar seven days before the election in person or by mail.
They can also give their reason for being unable to cast their ballot via the Bureau of Registration Administration's website https://www.bora.dopa.go.th/all-election.
As of December 2022, Thailand had 52.32 million eligible voters nationwide, according to the Department of Provincial Administration.
EC expects an 80% turnout, with at least 41.85 million voters casting their ballot in the upcoming election.