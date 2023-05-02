EC lays down penalties and accepted reasons for not casting ballots in general election

Thai people have a duty to vote in the general election which is being held on May 14 from 8am to 5pm.

Anyone failing to cast a ballot will lose these political rights for two years effective from the election date:

1. Right to file a petition against election of an MP

2. Right to register as MP, local councillor, local administrator or senator candidate

3. Right to register as village headman candidate

4. Prohibition from holding position as government official and parliamentary official

5. Prohibition from holding position as deputy local administrator, secretary to local administrator, assistant secretary to local administrator, chief advisor to local administrator, advisor to local administrator or member of local administrative advisory board