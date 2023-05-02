Thaksin's comments on returning home a boon for Prayut, says aide

Thanakorn Wangboonkonghchana, deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), said Thaksin’s announcement that he wants to return home will be a boon for Prayut because the silent majority will be reminded of the work the former general has done.

“I believe most Thais understand what Prayut has done for the country over the past eight years,” Thanakorn said.

“If the problematic person on the other side speaks so often, people will be reminded more of Prayut and it will benefit us in the election.”