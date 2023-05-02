Political parties promise jobs, income, better healthcare to woo elderly

The dialogue, titled “Is Thailand Ready for an Ageing Society?”, saw politicians promising everything from death benefits and better monthly allowances to jobs and 24-hour nursing care.

Here’s what the parties had to say:

Move Forward

Decharut Sukkumnoed, director of the party’s Think Forward Centre, said up to 8% of the elderly in Thailand live below the poverty line and the only way they can be helped is to increase their monthly allowance.

He said the party’s policy is to gradually increase the monthly allowance to 3,000 baht by 2027, which will require a budget of 420 billion baht to cover the country’s 12 million senior citizens.

He said that once this policy goes into effect, the number of elderly people in the low-income category will drop to about 1%.

He added that Move Forward will also set up a special fund to provide a monthly allowance of 9,000 baht to bedridden seniors, so they can afford 24-hour nursing care. The party also plans to set up community-based treatment centres to ensure medical care is at hand for the elderly.

The party is also considering helping people clear household debts by giving them additional sources of income.