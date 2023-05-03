Thai media get first sight of Paetongtarn’s newborn, baby Prutthasin

Paetongtarn gave birth to her second child Prutthasin “Thasin” Sooksawas on Monday and the occasion was announced on social media.

On Wednesday morning, the press gathered at the Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district to catch sight of baby Prutthasin, who was carted out in an incubator for a brief photo opportunity with his mother, father, aunt and grandmother.

The baby had been delivered at this hospital.