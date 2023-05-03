Thai voters most concerned about rising cost of living, survey finds

Respondents to a survey conducted by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting also want the new government to tackle poverty, debt and social inequality.

Assoc Prof Thanavath Phonvichai, the university’s president and the centre’s chief adviser, said on Wednesday that the respondents also want the new government to create opportunities for small businesses.

The survey titled “Expectations of Political Parties’ Economic Policies” involved 2,000 voters nationwide chosen on a random basis.