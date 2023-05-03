Choose candidate of constituency where you have voting rights, EC tells early voters
People who have registered for early voting should cast their ballots for MP candidates in the constituency where they have voting rights, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.
From March 25 to April 9, a total of 2,153,450 people registered for early voting, which takes place on May 7, from 8am to 5pm, a week before the nationwide election.
Explaining its instruction to voters, the EC said: “If a person is registered for early voting in Bangkok's Don Muang district, as he or she is unable to cast their ballot in Songkhla Constituency 1 where they have voting rights, then he or she must head to the polling station in Don Muang district on Sunday and cast the ballot for their desired constituency MP candidate in Songkhla Constituency 1.
The EC alerted voters to beware of the difference in constituency and party-list MP candidate numbers.
Voters should note the number of their desired constituency MP candidate and the political party's party-list MP candidate number to prevent confusion, the EC said.
The EC said voters could check the respective numbers of the MP candidates via the Smart Vote application. A list of constituency MP candidates would be displayed at polling stations to help voters during the early vote, it added.