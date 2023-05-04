Pheu Thai blames government for damaging country, vows to increase wages
Pheu Thai Party is currently at a disadvantage due to the military government's rules, the party's PM candidate Srettha Thavisin said during a campaign speech in Bangkok's Bang Khae district on Wednesday.
He said the May 14 election will change Thai history, adding that the current government had damaged the country by launching a military coup, amending rules to benefit its allies, and appointing 250 senators to maintain its authority.
He warned people to avoid voting for the government coalition parties as they would again elect incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
There is only one way to change the country, he said, by voting for Pheu Thai to win with a landslide to ensure a stable economy and a better future for children.
He also warned people not to vote for political parties that say cannabis legalisation will make people rich. Instead, people should vote for Pheu Thai's cannabis-for-medical-use-only policy, noting that his experience as a much-travelled businessman had shown him that legalising cannabis consistently failed to stimulate the economy, he said.
He added that the price of cannabis was cheaper than in the past when it was considered illegal.
He promised to increase the minimum wage to Bt600 a day and enable bachelor's degree graduates to receive a salary of Bt25,000 per month within four years.
He also confirmed that the party’s proposed 10,000 baht digital cash handouts will improve people's quality of life and stimulate the economy at the same time.
Pheu Thai also intends to jail drug dealers and reduce electric train fares to Bt20.