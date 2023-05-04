Pheu Thai blames government for damaging country, vows to increase wages

He said the May 14 election will change Thai history, adding that the current government had damaged the country by launching a military coup, amending rules to benefit its allies, and appointing 250 senators to maintain its authority.

He warned people to avoid voting for the government coalition parties as they would again elect incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

There is only one way to change the country, he said, by voting for Pheu Thai to win with a landslide to ensure a stable economy and a better future for children.