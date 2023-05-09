Major parties plot courses for Thailand’s EEC flagship development project

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, Thai Sang Thai, Palang Pracharath (PPRP), Move Forward and Pheu Thai unveiled separate visions for the trade and infrastructure hub in campaigning for next Sunday’s general election, according to Krungthep Turakij on Monday.

UTN’s prime ministerial candidate Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged to generate EEC revenue of 4 trillion baht within three years if his party wins power. The UTN plan features investment in new industries including electric vehicles (EV), smart electronics, data centre and cloud services, Prayut explained.

He vowed measures to attract foreign investment in new technologies and relocated production bases in Thailand.