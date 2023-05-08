Pheu Thai accuses rivals of launching online smear campaigns, urges EC to investigate

The allegations were made by former justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin, a core member of Pheu Thai, at a press conference on Monday.

He said many of Pheu Thai’s political rivals had deployed these so-called “cyber warriors”, but did not name any names. He also claimed that several parties also used their cyber warriors to post positive information about them to sway the result of opinion surveys in their own benefit.

Somsak said this online battle was aimed to build a false impression to benefit some coalition parties at the cost of the opposition parties.