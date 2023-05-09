Laser beam display on Bangkok bridge puts Prayut’s party under fire
The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) came under fire for misusing state property after Bangkok’s Rama VIII Bridge lit up with the party’s logo and pledges on Monday evening.
Election rules prohibit political parties from using state property to campaign for votes.
The message featured on the bridge read: “Cast ballot for No 22” and “Stable. Wealthy. Uncle Tu continues”. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose nickname is Tu, is running for another term under the UTNP banner.
In response to the attack, the party issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying party-list MP candidate Tipanan Srichana had put the laser beam up without informing the party.
The letter said Tipanan had reportedly asked the capital’s permanent secretary for permission to attach a display on the bridge, but she had not informed the party about the petition.
UTNP claims it has told City Hall to remove the display right away.
The outcry began when Tipanan posted photographs of the bridge and the party’s message on her Twitter account.
When asked if political parties can use government property for campaigning, the Election Commission (EC) chief said they can do so provided the agencies in charge of the venue say yes.
However, he said, all parties should strictly comply with regulations as the election is less than five days away.
Bangkok authorities also came under fire for unfairly favouring one side, to which governor Chadchart Sittipunt said City Hall was neutral and unbiased.
However, he admitted that Tipanan’s request should not have been approved, adding that the official who okayed it may have been careless.
He said he has instructed all relevant city agencies to reject such requests in the future.