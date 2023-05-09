Laser beam display on Bangkok bridge puts Prayut’s party under fire

Election rules prohibit political parties from using state property to campaign for votes.

The message featured on the bridge read: “Cast ballot for No 22” and “Stable. Wealthy. Uncle Tu continues”. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose nickname is Tu, is running for another term under the UTNP banner.

In response to the attack, the party issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying party-list MP candidate Tipanan Srichana had put the laser beam up without informing the party.

The letter said Tipanan had reportedly asked the capital’s permanent secretary for permission to attach a display on the bridge, but she had not informed the party about the petition.