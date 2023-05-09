Prayut stays silent on possibility of minority government

Prayut, the PM candidate for United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, said he would choose what is best for the nation when the next government is formed.

He urged people to stay peaceful, adding that whoever leads the next government must continue working to improve the lives of Thai people.

The issue of a minority government became a hot topic after Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-Ngam last week said that the election could result in a government that does not command the most seats in the House of Representatives.