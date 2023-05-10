After announcing his return 18 times, is Thaksin’s dream about to come true?

He made his 16th announcement during an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News on March 24 this year, declaring he would be willing to face legal action and jail if he could return to live with his family.

He also expressed confidence that Pheu Thai would win by a landslide in the May 14 election but added that he would not use the victory to seek a royal pardon.

Thaksin's 17th and 18th announcements turned up the heat in Thai politics in the weeks leading up to this Sunday’s election.

On May 1, just hours after his youngest daughter Paetongtarn had given birth to her second child, he tweeted: “As I will turn 74 this July, I want to ask for permission to return to look after my grandchild. See you soon.”

The baby boy has been named Prutthasin Sooksawas and nicknamed “Thasin”. He is Thaksin’s seventh grandchild.

Then, on Tuesday, Thaksin made his latest announcement: “I have decided I will come home to be with my [new] grandson this July, before my birthday. I have now been away from my family for almost 17 years. I’m getting old too.”