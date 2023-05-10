Democrats woo Southerners with plan to turn Hat Yai into the next Singapore

Democrat deputy leader Niphon Bunyamanee revealed details of the plan from his Songkhla home, in an interview with Singapore’s Channel News Asia (CNA) broadcast on Wednesday.

The Democrats are seeking to win back seats in their traditional stronghold of the South this Sunday after facing a huge setback in the 2019 election. The party won only 22 of the 50 seats in the region four years ago, with the rest going to the Palang Pracharath, Prachachart and Bhumjaithai parties.

Now, the Democrats are trying to woo back southern voters with economic policies centred on transforming Hat Yai into a regional economic powerhouse.